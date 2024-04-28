Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) is Darrow Company Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Darrow Company Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,920 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 6.6% of Darrow Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Darrow Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ADE LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. ADE LLC now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the third quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 22,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 9,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $117.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.38 and its 200-day moving average is $111.36. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $121.29.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.