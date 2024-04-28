Meixler Investment Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 664 The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,256,686 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,421,518,000 after purchasing an additional 187,478 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,427,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,384,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146,102 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,063,957 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,291,563,000 after acquiring an additional 75,571 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,662,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $679,108,000 after acquiring an additional 28,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,524,391 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $643,846,000 after acquiring an additional 106,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total transaction of $529,653.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,935,302.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 1,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.70, for a total value of $586,881.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,710.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total value of $529,653.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,935,302.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,050 shares of company stock worth $10,340,237 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded up $1.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $306.45. 1,820,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,484,751. The company’s 50 day moving average is $328.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $299.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $221.76 and a 52 week high of $348.37.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.05). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 73.74%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $377.00 price objective (down from $385.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.39.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

