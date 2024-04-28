Delta Investment Management LLC Sells 63,990 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

Delta Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 404,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,990 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July accounts for 3.6% of Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $14,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 50,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 9,870 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,124,000 after purchasing an additional 40,675 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 166,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,027,000 after acquiring an additional 17,074 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

BATS:PJUL opened at $37.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.22.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

