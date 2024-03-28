Planned Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Family Capital Trust Co acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 330.6% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 845.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter valued at about $55,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FNDF stock opened at $35.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.92. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $30.16 and a one year high of $35.66.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

