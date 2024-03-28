Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV decreased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,180 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 1.9% of First National Corp MA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $7,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $85.87 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $90.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.01. The company has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

