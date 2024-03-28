Spring Capital Management LLC Has $2.83 Million Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Spring Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Kimberly-Clark accounts for approximately 2.2% of Spring Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Spring Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mark T. Smucker acquired 827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $120.98 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 827 shares in the company, valued at $100,050.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $450,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,709. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark T. Smucker acquired 827 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,050.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $128.48 on Thursday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $116.32 and a 1 year high of $147.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.41 and its 200 day moving average is $121.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.40.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 260.47% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.85%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KMB. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.53.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

