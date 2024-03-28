Planned Solutions Inc. Makes New $111,000 Investment in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,353 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 100.8% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CFG. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Citigroup upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $35.84 on Thursday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $36.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.36.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.26). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.02%.

Insider Activity at Citizens Financial Group

In related news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 4,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $151,198.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,902.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

