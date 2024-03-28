1,535 Shares in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB) Purchased by Planned Solutions Inc.

Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $594,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 63.4% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 28,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 10,921 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 17.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 10,185 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FNDB opened at $65.93 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.05 and its 200-day moving average is $59.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a one year low of $52.24 and a one year high of $65.94.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI US index. The fund tracks a US equity index, selected and weighted based on three fundamental factors (sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks). FNDB was launched on Aug 8, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

