Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Courier Capital LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Courier Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 1.7% of Courier Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $22,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DCM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

VTV stock opened at $162.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.51. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $131.42 and a twelve month high of $162.37.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

