Planned Solutions Inc. Invests $106,000 in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Copart by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,223,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,951,000 after buying an additional 136,309 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in Copart by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,167,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,193,000 after purchasing an additional 262,499 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 145,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,152,000 after acquiring an additional 26,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 85.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $57.24 on Thursday. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.30 and a 52-week high of $57.90. The stock has a market cap of $55.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.18 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.65.
In other Copart news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $15,751,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $15,751,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 705,000 shares of company stock worth $35,910,750. Corporate insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have commented on CPRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
