878 Shares in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Acquired by Planned Solutions Inc.

Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 286.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at $39,000.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYW opened at $135.35 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.00. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $87.82 and a 52-week high of $137.54. The company has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.