2,554 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Bought by Planned Solutions Inc.

Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $80.04 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.68 and a 12-month high of $80.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.14.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

