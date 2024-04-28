Marquette Asset Management LLC Sells 518 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Marquette Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,884,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 2,048,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,044,000 after purchasing an additional 147,827 shares in the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $268,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 82,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after buying an additional 3,289 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $57.22. 1,286,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,932,198. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $56.07 and a 52 week high of $60.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.15.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.1762 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

