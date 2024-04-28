Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Announces Earnings Results

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12, reports. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 26.01%. Carrier Global updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.800-2.900 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.80-2.90 EPS.

Shares of Carrier Global stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.50. The company had a trading volume of 6,684,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,318,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.83. The company has a market cap of $54.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.39. Carrier Global has a twelve month low of $40.28 and a twelve month high of $60.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

In other Carrier Global news, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $19,201,832.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 422,808 shares in the company, valued at $22,899,281.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Carrier Global news, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $19,201,832.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 422,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,899,281.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $1,427,647.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 66,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,282.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 92,829,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,333,084,000 after buying an additional 2,961,923 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Carrier Global by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 81,063,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,657,260,000 after acquiring an additional 443,568 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,307,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,500,000 after purchasing an additional 310,453 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,941,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,560,000 after purchasing an additional 289,973 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $444,487,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CARR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

