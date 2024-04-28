Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC trimmed its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 48.0% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 59,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,144,000 after acquiring an additional 19,173 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% during the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 288,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,894,000 after acquiring an additional 12,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at $201,000. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $135.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $116.32 and a 1 year high of $147.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.89.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 250.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KMB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.85.

In related news, Director Mark T. Smucker purchased 827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,050.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark T. Smucker purchased 827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $120.98 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 827 shares in the company, valued at $100,050.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $1,396,116.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 795 shares in the company, valued at $109,050.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

