Dohj LLC Buys 91,304 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Dohj LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report) by 74.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 214,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,304 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF comprises 7.3% of Dohj LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Dohj LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF were worth $24,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 20,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 22,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWL traded up $1.32 on Friday, reaching $123.71. 42,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,572. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.39 and a fifty-two week high of $127.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $124.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.59.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

