Valmark Advisers Inc. Increases Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,972 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Target by 200.8% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 361 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at $6,576,658.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Target news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,481.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $164.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,085,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,821,609. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $181.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.83 billion. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 49.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Target from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Target from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.85.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TGT

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.