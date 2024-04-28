Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 143,255 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,110,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,255 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $100,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 38.4% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,222 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SU traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,564,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,993,987. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.90. The stock has a market cap of $50.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.13. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.59 and a 1 year high of $39.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.46 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 16.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.406 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.26%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

