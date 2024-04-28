Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 422 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Valmark Advisers Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 232.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.3 %

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $216.62. The stock had a trading volume of 6,268,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,521,039. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $168.30 and a 12 month high of $225.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $204.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.56.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.