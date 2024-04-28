The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 641,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 270,164 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.24% of Allstate worth $89,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allstate by 152.7% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the third quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE ALL traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $170.07. 1,279,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,336,406. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $100.57 and a 12 month high of $176.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.38.

Allstate Increases Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $1.95. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $14.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.36) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 13.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.92 dividend. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -296.77%.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In other news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $5,276,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $637,880.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALL. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $164.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.71.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

