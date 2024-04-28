Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.50-0.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $210-220 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $216.80 million. Rogers also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.500-0.700 EPS.

Rogers Trading Up 10.5 %

Rogers stock traded up $11.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $121.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 608,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,577. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.46 and its 200 day moving average is $121.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 4.53. Rogers has a 1-year low of $105.48 and a 1-year high of $173.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 0.69.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $204.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.00 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 7.73%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rogers will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

