Dohj LLC Increases Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Dohj LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 48.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Dohj LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPGI. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in S&P Global by 13.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,579,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,769,787,000 after purchasing an additional 881,215 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in S&P Global by 8.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,658,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,067,807,000 after purchasing an additional 428,737 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1,750.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 428,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,538,000 after acquiring an additional 405,234 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 42.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,033,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,630,000 after acquiring an additional 309,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 35.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,179,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $430,827,000 after acquiring an additional 308,683 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $2,548,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,530 shares in the company, valued at $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $462.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on S&P Global

S&P Global Price Performance

NYSE:SPGI traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $415.78. 1,611,466 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,323,956. The company has a market cap of $133.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.15. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $340.49 and a 1 year high of $461.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $423.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $417.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. S&P Global had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.