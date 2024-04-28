Dohj LLC Increases Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Dohj LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 48.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Dohj LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPGI. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in S&P Global by 13.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,579,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,769,787,000 after purchasing an additional 881,215 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in S&P Global by 8.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,658,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,067,807,000 after purchasing an additional 428,737 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1,750.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 428,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,538,000 after acquiring an additional 405,234 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 42.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,033,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,630,000 after acquiring an additional 309,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 35.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,179,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $430,827,000 after acquiring an additional 308,683 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $2,548,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,530 shares in the company, valued at $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on S&P Global
S&P Global Price Performance
NYSE:SPGI traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $415.78. 1,611,466 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,323,956. The company has a market cap of $133.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.15. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $340.49 and a 1 year high of $461.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $423.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $417.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. S&P Global had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
S&P Global Company Profile
S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than S&P Global
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.