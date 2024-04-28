Dohj LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Dohj LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 126,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,828,000. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up about 1.7% of Dohj LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IUSB. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 17,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 181,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,948,000 after acquiring an additional 10,846 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2,180.0% during the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,102,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,350 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $208,000.

NASDAQ IUSB traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,716,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,361,376. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $42.56 and a 52 week high of $46.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.93.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.1503 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

