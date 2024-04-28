Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $100.69 Million Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,798,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 310,116 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.77% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $100,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 1,091.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Tobam boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 2,192.9% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 2,540.0% during the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMH shares. Mizuho upped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. BNP Paribas began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:AMH traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.41. 1,530,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,875,864. The stock has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.70. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $31.36 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 104.00%.

Insider Transactions at American Homes 4 Rent

In other news, CAO Brian Reitz sold 3,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,736.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Brian Reitz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,736.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Hart sold 7,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total value of $266,987.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,519,511.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,263 shares of company stock worth $2,212,078. 6.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About American Homes 4 Rent

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

