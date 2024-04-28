Dohj LLC Has $4.85 Million Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Dohj LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 136.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,287 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF comprises 1.4% of Dohj LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Dohj LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $4,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJK. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7,164.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,264,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,416 shares in the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 219.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 349,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,657,000 after purchasing an additional 239,673 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $15,694,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 14.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,480,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,954,000 after purchasing an additional 192,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,516,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,062,000 after purchasing an additional 124,930 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.00. The stock had a trading volume of 118,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,061. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.63 and a 12 month high of $91.74.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

