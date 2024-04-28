Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 13,299 Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 603,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,772,000 after purchasing an additional 13,416 shares during the last quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 147,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,655,000 after buying an additional 7,726 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 50,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after buying an additional 20,918 shares during the period. Chiron Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 354,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,825,000 after buying an additional 6,981 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 77,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,267,000 after buying an additional 13,546 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Societe Generale raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $457,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,918 shares in the company, valued at $9,412,880.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at $17,205,859.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $457,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,412,880.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,250 shares of company stock worth $3,339,528 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:PM traded down $1.07 on Friday, reaching $95.02. 5,391,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,541,754. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.18. The firm has a market cap of $147.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.61. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.23 and a 12 month high of $100.79.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.26% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.56%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

