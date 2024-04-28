Valmark Advisers Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 962,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,613 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Valmark Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned about 0.20% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $74,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Golden State Equity Partners raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 22,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,291.4% during the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 56,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,371,000 after buying an additional 52,678 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 160,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,304,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 19,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSV traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.94. 1,205,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,923,874. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.61 and a 1 year high of $77.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.26.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

