51,156 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Bought by Dohj LLC

Dohj LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 51,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,665,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFV. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 172.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BATS:EFV traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,218,186 shares. The company has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.39.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

