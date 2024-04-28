Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 51 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Valmark Advisers Inc. decreased its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,119,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 17,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 3,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total value of $783,919.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,057,346.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total transaction of $8,488,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,654,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 3,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total transaction of $783,919.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,644 shares in the company, valued at $6,057,346.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,362 shares of company stock worth $10,261,360 in the last three months. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.60.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 3.5 %

NYSE LHX traded up $7.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $214.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,133,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,338. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $160.25 and a one year high of $218.34. The company has a market cap of $40.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $210.16 and its 200-day moving average is $201.44.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.17. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 75.32%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

See Also

