Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.67 Million in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,951 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 13,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 11,656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,932,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 10,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

ISRG traded up $2.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $375.33. 927,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,564,565. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $254.85 and a 1 year high of $403.76. The firm has a market cap of $133.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $386.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $346.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ISRG shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $78,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 5,041 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.07, for a total value of $2,001,629.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 110 shares in the company, valued at $43,677.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $78,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 249,418 shares of company stock valued at $96,300,959. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

