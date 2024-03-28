Medicine Man Technologies (OTCMKTS:SHWZ) Given New $2.50 Price Target at Benchmark

Medicine Man Technologies (OTCMKTS:SHWZ – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $3.00 to $2.50 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 184.09% from the company’s previous close.

Medicine Man Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

OTCMKTS SHWZ traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.88. The company had a trading volume of 39,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,010. Medicine Man Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day moving average is $0.81.

Medicine Man Technologies Company Profile

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc, doing business as Schwazze, engages in the cultivation, manufacturing, distribution, and retail sale of cannabis and cannabis related products in Colorado and New Mexico. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers loose flower, concentrates, edibles, pre-rolls, topicals, infused beverages, and other associated cannabis products produced by cannabis vendors; and cannabis and non-cannabis products.

