Medicine Man Technologies (OTCMKTS:SHWZ) Given New $2.50 Price Target at Benchmark

Medicine Man Technologies (OTCMKTS:SHWZ – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $3.00 to $2.50 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 184.09% from the company’s previous close.
Medicine Man Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %
OTCMKTS SHWZ traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.88. The company had a trading volume of 39,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,010. Medicine Man Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day moving average is $0.81.
Medicine Man Technologies Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Medicine Man Technologies
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Deep Value With Nowhere to Go But Up
Receive News & Ratings for Medicine Man Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicine Man Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.