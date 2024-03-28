Tharimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:THAR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Tharimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:THAR – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a drop of 69.9% from the February 29th total of 75,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 675,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tharimmune stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tharimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:THAR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 105,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.89% of Tharimmune at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THAR traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.44. The stock had a trading volume of 15,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,724. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.40. Tharimmune has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $33.25.

Tharimmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of therapeutic candidates for rare, inflammatory, and oncologic diseases. The company's pre-clinical immuno-oncology pipeline includes TH104, a product candidate for the treatment of liver-related and other pruritogenic inflammatory conditions; TH3215 and TH0059 that are product candidates used to treat various solid tumors; and TH1940, which targets programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1).

