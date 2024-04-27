Syon Capital LLC Takes Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 181.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,607,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,156 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 1.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,466,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,455,000 after buying an additional 46,197 shares during the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 14.3% during the third quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,360,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 2.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,785,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,208,000 after acquiring an additional 41,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,674,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,159,000 after acquiring an additional 98,790 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

In other news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total value of $4,204,967.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,536,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,338,015.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE:HLT opened at $202.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.82. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $134.43 and a one year high of $215.79. The firm has a market cap of $50.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.25.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 81.29% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HLT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $219.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $192.00 target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.06.

View Our Latest Analysis on HLT

About Hilton Worldwide

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Further Reading

