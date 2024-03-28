Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) PT Raised to C$21.00 at Scotiabank

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on LUG. National Bankshares raised their price target on Lundin Gold from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Desjardins lifted their price target on Lundin Gold from C$19.75 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Cormark upped their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$17.50 target price on Lundin Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lundin Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$20.15.

Get Lundin Gold alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Stock Performance

Shares of TSE LUG traded up C$0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$19.20. The stock had a trading volume of 65,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.98, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market cap of C$4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.10. Lundin Gold has a one year low of C$14.23 and a one year high of C$19.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$16.16.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.02). Lundin Gold had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The business had revenue of C$259.63 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Lundin Gold will post 1.4275862 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Lundin Gold

In other Lundin Gold news, Director Ronald F. Hochstein sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.73, for a total value of C$1,673,330.00. 59.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.