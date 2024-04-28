Short Interest in Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:AWKNF) Expands By 120.0%

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:AWKNF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 120.0% from the March 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Awakn Life Sciences Stock Performance

AWKNF stock remained flat at $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday. 11,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,773. Awakn Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.11.

About Awakn Life Sciences

Awakn Life Sciences Corp., a biotechnology company, engages in the researching, developing, operations, and delivering of psychedelic therapeutics to treat addiction and other mental health conditions in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company has a collaboration agreement with the University of Exeter for exploring the use of ketamine-assisted therapy to treat Severe AUD.

