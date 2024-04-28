Core Wealth Management Inc. Has $8.37 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Core Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 368,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,806 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF comprises 4.0% of Core Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Core Wealth Management Inc. owned 1.14% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF worth $8,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 814,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,513,000 after acquiring an additional 25,530 shares in the last quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. Retirement Solution Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 342,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,796,000 after acquiring an additional 12,363 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 308.0% during the 4th quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 58,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 44,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,136,000.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.76. 304,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,072. The company has a market cap of $913.44 million, a PE ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.37. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $18.31 and a 12 month high of $23.22.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

