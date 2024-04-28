Addison Advisors LLC Trims Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Addison Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 33.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 298,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after purchasing an additional 7,679 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 115,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,121,000 after purchasing an additional 37,131 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 930.5% during the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 45,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 41,462 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 70,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 28,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,062,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,665,677,000 after purchasing an additional 8,644,054 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XEL traded down $1.05 on Friday, hitting $53.96. 6,451,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,954,739. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.79 and a fifty-two week high of $70.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.07. The stock has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.36.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.548 per share. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.77%.

XEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.58.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

