Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. Buys New Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,623,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,746,000. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October makes up about 27.7% of Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. owned approximately 20.54% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 4,466 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 9.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 22,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 108.7% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 676,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,963,000 after purchasing an additional 352,466 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 7.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 286,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,744,000 after purchasing an additional 21,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 5.7% during the third quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 361,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,287,000 after purchasing an additional 19,372 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

Shares of BATS POCT traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.43. The stock had a trading volume of 21,080 shares. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 0.40.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.