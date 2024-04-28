Addison Advisors LLC Has $37,000 Stock Position in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) by 48.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in NatWest Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 94,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in NatWest Group by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in NatWest Group by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 40,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in NatWest Group by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 22,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of NatWest Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 316,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group Trading Up 6.2 %

Shares of NYSE NWG traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,587,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,658. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.83. NatWest Group plc has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $7.87. The stock has a market cap of $34.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

NatWest Group Increases Dividend

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that NatWest Group plc will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2896 per share. This is a positive change from NatWest Group’s previous — dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.4%.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

