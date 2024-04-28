Marquette Asset Management LLC Purchases 17,686 Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Free Report) by 58.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,686 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kodiak Sciences were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 27,200 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 27,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the third quarter worth $265,000. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kodiak Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:KOD traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $3.28. The company had a trading volume of 252,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,435. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.37 and a 52 week high of $9.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kodiak Sciences ( NASDAQ:KOD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.27). Research analysts predict that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is tarcocimab tedromer (KSI-301), an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as Phase III clinical study for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

