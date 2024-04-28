163 Shares in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Acquired by Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.

Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $4,521,678.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,680 shares in the company, valued at $8,891,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,722 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $4,521,678.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,680 shares in the company, valued at $8,891,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 830 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total value of $167,311.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,603.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,483 shares of company stock worth $9,745,637 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Shares of BR stock traded down $1.41 on Friday, reaching $194.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,147. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.55. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.06 and a 1 year high of $210.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82 and a beta of 0.99.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.75%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

