Marquette Asset Management LLC Has $168,000 Position in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI)

Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,538 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned about 0.16% of KVH Industries worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KVHI. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of KVH Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of KVH Industries by 83.9% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 37,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 16,988 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in KVH Industries by 50.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,117 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 17,193 shares during the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new position in KVH Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in KVH Industries by 13.1% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 92,166 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 10,679 shares during the last quarter. 73.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ KVHI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.78. 95,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,632. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 0.64. KVH Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $10.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.91.

KVH Industries ( NASDAQ:KVHI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.46 million for the quarter. KVH Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 11.69%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised KVH Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 21st.

KVH Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of mobile connectivity solutions for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers Internet and VoIP airtime services; AgilePlans, a Connectivity as a Service solution; KVH Link, a crew wellbeing content subscription service with delivery by IP-Mobilecast; and OpenNet, a KVH VSAT data delivering service for non-KVH Ku-band VSAT terminals.

