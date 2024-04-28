Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF) Short Interest Update

Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 43.3% from the March 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Avance Gas Trading Up 2.4 %
AVACF traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $13.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,755. Avance Gas has a 1 year low of $6.43 and a 1 year high of $16.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.98 and its 200 day moving average is $13.05.
About Avance Gas
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Avance Gas
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Avance Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avance Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.