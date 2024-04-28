Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. Increases Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Eaton stock traded up $7.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $324.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,305,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,383,996. The company has a market cap of $129.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.07. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $162.04 and a fifty-two week high of $331.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $304.82 and its 200-day moving average is $258.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.05%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ETN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Eaton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $286.00 to $371.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Eaton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ETN

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total transaction of $5,395,107.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at $8,116,427.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Eaton news, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total value of $500,207.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,380.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total transaction of $5,395,107.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,116,427.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,969 shares of company stock worth $10,904,774 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eaton Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.