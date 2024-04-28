Delta Investment Management LLC Sells 70 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Delta Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXST. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 95.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on NXST shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Nexstar Media Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 31,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.66, for a total transaction of $5,038,724.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,032,784.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 31,758 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.66, for a total transaction of $5,038,724.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,032,784.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dennis J. Fitzsimons sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total transaction of $341,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,054,452.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,508 shares of company stock worth $7,487,950. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $158.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.50. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.30 and a 12-month high of $187.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.11.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.42 by ($1.10). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 26.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.20%.

About Nexstar Media Group

(Free Report)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.