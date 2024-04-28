Marquette Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE)

Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 30,285 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Caesarstone as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSTE. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Caesarstone by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 6,660 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Caesarstone during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Caesarstone by 21,632.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 53,433 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caesarstone in the 4th quarter valued at about $608,000. Finally, Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Caesarstone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,711,000. 33.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caesarstone Stock Performance

Shares of CSTE traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.19. 99,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Caesarstone Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $6.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Caesarstone ( NASDAQ:CSTE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $128.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.94 million. Caesarstone had a negative return on equity of 12.71% and a negative net margin of 19.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Caesarstone Ltd. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Caesarstone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Caesarstone Company Profile

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered stone and other materials under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Israel. The company's engineered stone slabs are primarily used as indoor and outdoor kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling, and residential construction sectors.

