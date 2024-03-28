Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Price Target Raised to $152.00 at Piper Sandler

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.33.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:KMB traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $129.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,361,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,098,237. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. Kimberly-Clark has a 1-year low of $116.32 and a 1-year high of $147.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.95. The company has a market cap of $43.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.40.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 260.47% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark T. Smucker purchased 827 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $120.98 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.46. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 827 shares in the company, valued at $100,050.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Mark T. Smucker purchased 827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,050.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $450,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimberly-Clark

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KMB. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 175.0% during the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.