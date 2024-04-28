Marquette Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Marquette Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 63.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,910 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in APi Group were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in APi Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,860,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,050,000 after buying an additional 167,293 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in APi Group by 201.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 229,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,944,000 after acquiring an additional 153,167 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in APi Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $670,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in APi Group by 701.8% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 121,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 106,200 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in APi Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,518,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on APG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of APi Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of APi Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of APi Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays raised their target price on APi Group from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on APi Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kevin Krumm sold 5,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total value of $199,496.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,909.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kevin Krumm sold 5,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total value of $199,496.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,909.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James E. Lillie sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $4,797,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,455,411 shares in the company, valued at $209,378,674.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Price Performance

APG traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $38.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,107,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,490. APi Group Co. has a 52-week low of $21.65 and a 52-week high of $39.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.43.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. APi Group had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that APi Group Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APi Group Company Profile

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

