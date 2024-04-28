International Paper (NYSE:IP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 0.93%. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS.
International Paper Stock Up 0.9 %
International Paper stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.83. 6,735,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,058,422. International Paper has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $41.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.04 and a beta of 0.99.
Insider Buying and Selling at International Paper
In related news, SVP James P. Jr. Royalty sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $201,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,414,708. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,800 shares of company stock worth $310,438. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.
About International Paper
International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.
