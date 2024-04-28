Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,369,000. Inspire Medical Systems makes up 1.4% of Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Inspire Medical Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth $10,385,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 17,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 648.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 304,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,023,000 after purchasing an additional 264,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 15,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.03, for a total value of $3,450,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,503,178.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total transaction of $8,203,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,055,619.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 15,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.03, for a total value of $3,450,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,503,178.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,371 shares of company stock valued at $15,664,278 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE INSP traded up $6.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $237.45. 604,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,360. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.27 and a fifty-two week high of $330.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.82.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.53. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 3.93% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $192.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

